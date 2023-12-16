Anantnag, Dec 16:Anantnag echoed with the spirit of Viksit Bharat@2047 as the Viksit Bharat Urban Yatra swept through its streets, marking a symbolic journey towards a brighter future for all countrymen.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that launched by Prime Minister NarendraModi on November 15, 2023, this yatra under Viksit Bharat Sankalp signifies a monumental step towards development and empowerment.

In both urban and rural areas of Anantnag, the ongoing yatra aims to achieve saturation of welfare programmes initiated by the Government of India.

The urban chapter in Anantnag town included various events across the various at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Ranibagh.

The specially designed Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van disseminated awareness about developmental initiatives while the camps provided vital services such as free health checkups, on-the-spot Aadhaar card issuance, updates, and Ayushman Bharat health card issuance.

The residents actively participated in these camps, showcasing their dedication to welfare schemes.

During the event, participants pledged to the Viksit Bharat SankalpYatra, emphasising the collective goal of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047. An interactive quiz competition engaged attendees in the mission.

To cover over 335 lakh Gram Panchayats and 10 urban local bodies of district Anantnag by January 25, 2024, the Viksit Bharat SankalpYatra aims to touch every part of the district, fostering awareness and participation in vital welfare schemes spanning sanitation, essential financial services, electricity, access to LPG cylinders, housing for the poor, food security, and healthcare.