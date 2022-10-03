Applications invited for appointment of chairperson, members of WRRA

Besides, persons of ability, integrity and standing who have adequate knowledge of, or experience in, or have shown capacity in dealing with, problems relating to engineering, finance, commerce, economics, law, administration or management can apply for Members posts.

Meanwhile, out of the two vacant posts, one is to be filled with the persons who are holding or have held a post not below the rank of Chief Engineer and having qualification and experience in the field of Hydraulic Engineering.

Moreover, the terms of Office of the Chairperson and Other members shall be for a period of 3 years or attaining the age of 65 whichever is earlier.