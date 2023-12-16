Arhan Bagati’s push for J&K’s pharma sector takes flight

Pulwama, Dec 16: KYARI founder Arhan Bagati Saturday signalled a new economic dawn for Jammu and Kashmir with his visit to the Vowcare Pharmaceutical Plant in Lassipora Industrial Estate in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, championing the cause for more local jobs and business prospects.

A statement of KYARI issued here said that the KYARI, a grassroots NGO, was at the forefront of bringing transformational change to Kashmir.

Bagati’s tour is part of a strategic push to understand and nurture the pharmaceutical industry in the region, seen as a beacon of hope for young job seekers.

Conversations between Bagati and GowharWani, Vowcare’s proprietor, were ripe with possibilities.

Wani is keen to showcase Kashmir as a cost-effective pharmaceutical hub, leveraging its climate for quality production.

“We are opening Kashmir’s doors to the pharma world, inviting leaders to witness our capability to deliver quality at lower costs,” Wani said.

Observing Vowcare’s advanced setup,Bagati sees this as a blend of tradition and innovation.

“Kashmir’s identity is evolving. Renowned for its saffron and natural beauty, it’s poised to add pharmaceuticals to its repertoire,” he said.

The aim is clear: to catalyse the establishment of more high-tech facilities like Vowcare, fostering a future where J&K’s economic landscape is enriched with diverse, sustainable opportunities.

This initiative by Bagati is not just a visit but a call to action, marking a pivotal moment for the pharmaceutical sector in J&K, with the promise of invigorating local economies and empowering its youth.