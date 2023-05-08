Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra reviewed

Jammu: Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and Chief Executive Officer Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Mandeep K. Bhandari on Monday chaired a meeting of concerned Deputy Commissioners and line departments to review the arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Director Tourism Jammu, Additional CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Director Rural Sanitation, Director Urban Local Bodies and concerned officers while Commissioner Secretary Rural Development Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Ganderbal alongwith concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The CEO reviewed in detail the arrangements of sanitation services being put in place for the convenience of the pilgrims at base camps, Langar sites and en-route to the pilgrimage. He sought details from Director Rural Sanitation, Director Urban Local Bodies about the preparedness.

The Director Rural Sanitation informed that the tenders have been floated for installation of mobile toilets. Over 940 toilets at Baltal axis and 1345 toilets at Pahlagam axis would be set up at Baltal axis and manpower of 1370 would be deployed for managing these toilets including sanitation workers, supervisors and other staff, he informed further.