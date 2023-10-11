Arrangements for JKAS prelims test finalised

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today chaired a meeting to finalise the arrangements for the JKAS Preliminary examination being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on October 15.

The meeting focused on various crucial aspects to ensure a seamless and fair examination process.

The examination will take place at three designated centers in the district, namely GDC Rajouri, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Rajouri and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Rajouri.

As many as 1441 candidates are appearing in the examination. To maintain the integrity of the examination and provide a conducive environment for the candidates, several measures have been put in place.

The meeting emphasized the deployment of an adequate number of Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents, and supervisory staff to oversee the examination. This step is crucial in maintaining transparency and fairness during the conduct of the examination process.

Additionally, a strict invigilator-to-student ratio has been established to ensure close monitoring during the examination.