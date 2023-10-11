Arrangements for JKAS prelims test finalised

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today chaired a meeting to finalise the arrangements for the JKAS Preliminary examination being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on October 15.
The meeting focused on various crucial aspects to ensure a seamless and fair examination process.
The examination will take place at three designated centers in the district, namely GDC Rajouri, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Rajouri and Government Girls Higher Secondary School Rajouri.
As many as 1441 candidates are appearing in the examination. To maintain the integrity of the examination and provide a conducive environment for the candidates, several measures have been put in place.
The meeting emphasized the deployment of an adequate number of Superintendents, Deputy Superintendents, and supervisory staff to oversee the examination. This step is crucial in maintaining transparency and fairness during the conduct of the examination process.
Additionally, a strict invigilator-to-student ratio has been established to ensure close monitoring during the examination.
Magistrates will be appointed at all examination centers to guarantee a peaceful and orderly conduct of the examination. A comprehensive security plan has been devised to safeguard the examination venues, ensuring the safety of both the candidates and examination personnel. CCTV cameras will also be installed for enhanced surveillance.
In an effort to prevent any unfair means during the examination, it was decided that mobile phones and other electronic devices would be strictly prohibited within the examination centers.
Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal expressed his commitment to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the JKAS Preliminary examination on October 1. He urged all candidates to fully cooperate with the examination guidelines and adhere to the instructions provided by the examination authorities.
The success of this examination is crucial for the future prospects of the candidates and the region as a whole. With meticulous planning and stringent measures in place, it is expected that the examination will be conducted with the highest standards of integrity and fairness.
The meeting was attended by the ADC Rajouri, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; DPO, Auqil Nuvaid; CEO Education, Sultana Kouser; District Treasury Officer; XEN PDD Rajouri, Mohd Rashid and other concerned officers.