Arrangements for JKSSB Panchayat Secretary exams finalised in Baramulla

Baramulla, Dec 1: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today convened a meeting of concerned officers to finalise arrangements for the Panchayat Secretary Examination scheduled to be held on 10th of December in the district.

During the meeting, it was informed that 16144 candidates are expected to appear in the Panchayat Secretary examination at 44 centers across the District. For the smooth, free and fair conduct of the examination, 46 Magistrates, 44 Superintendents, 44 Observers and 620 invigilators are being deployed across the district.

Dr Sehrish, during the meeting, directed concerned officers to meticulously inspect all examination centers and ensure essential facilities such as heating, drinking water, sanitation, proper lighting, and other amenities are in place for the seamless conduct of the Panchayat Secretary Examination.