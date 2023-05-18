Arrangements for Kheer Bhawani Mela finalised

Ganderbal: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah today convened a meeting of officers to finalise arrangements for annual Kheer Bhawani Mela which is being celebrated on May 28.
At the outset, discussions were held on lodging, bedding, repairing works, sanitation, barricading, establishment of joint control room, health facilities, parking of vehicles, fool-proof security and availability of essential commodities besides decoration of the temple.
The ADC directed the departments concerned for making necessary arrangements for uninterrupted power and drinking water supplies, transport, security, fire tenders, ration, bedding, medical camps, additional accommodations, medical facilities and other requisite arrangements.
The Municipality officials were directed to start intensive sanitation drives as well as approaching road stretches to the temple prior to Mela besides installing dustbins at appropriate places in the market.
The ADC discussed department-wise facilities provided for the devotees. He stressed on the concerned authorities to be proactive and make every possible effort for smooth conduct of the Mela.
He also directed the concerned to ensure intensive market checking at Tullamulla and inspection of langers is ensured.
While reviewing the arrangements for accommodation of devotees, it was informed that sufficient space has already been made available within the premises besides Government schools for additional accommodation are also identified for which the ADC directed for making all arrangements including bedding, water, electricity, cleanliness, etc well in advance.
He directed the officers concerned and representatives of Dharmarth Trust to ensure that the devotees coming to pay obeisance are provided with requisite facilities and foolproof mechanism should be put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the Mela.