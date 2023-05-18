Arrangements for Kheer Bhawani Mela finalised

The Municipality officials were directed to start intensive sanitation drives as well as approaching road stretches to the temple prior to Mela besides installing dustbins at appropriate places in the market.

The ADC discussed department-wise facilities provided for the devotees. He stressed on the concerned authorities to be proactive and make every possible effort for smooth conduct of the Mela.

He also directed the concerned to ensure intensive market checking at Tullamulla and inspection of langers is ensured.

While reviewing the arrangements for accommodation of devotees, it was informed that sufficient space has already been made available within the premises besides Government schools for additional accommodation are also identified for which the ADC directed for making all arrangements including bedding, water, electricity, cleanliness, etc well in advance.

He directed the officers concerned and representatives of Dharmarth Trust to ensure that the devotees coming to pay obeisance are provided with requisite facilities and foolproof mechanism should be put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the Mela.