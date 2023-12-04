Arrangements for Panchayat Secretary examfinalised in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Dec 4: In connection with the forthcoming JKSSB OMR based written examination for Panchayat Secretary, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today convened a meeting to finalize the arrangements here in Ganderbal.

At the outset, a detailed discussion was held regarding the arrangement like security plan, identification of strong room, heating arrangements, training, identification of rooms and man power at examination centers, power, water and other allied facilities to be put in place for successful conduct of examination.

It was informed that examinations will be conducted in 15 centers in the district and an order has been issued for Superintendents, Magistrates and Invigilators to be deployed at these centers.

The meeting decided that section 144 Crpc shall be imposed around all the examination centres on the exam day in the district besides special passes shall be issued to the officials who have been assigned responsibility for ensuring the smooth conduct of the SSB forthcoming examination.

The DC directed concerned officers to ensure SOPs issued by JKSSB regarding examinations are followed strictly and essential facilities such as heating, drinking water, sanitation, proper lighting, and other amenities are in place for the seamless conduct of the Panchayat Secretary Examination.

The DC further issued directives to the concerned departments to work in a coordinated and cohesive manner to ensure successful conduct of examination.

The Assistant Regional Transport Officer has been directed to formulate a comprehensive route plan, enhancing logistical coordination for transportation of examination material from strong room to examination centers. Besides, the District Treasury Officer has been instructed to install CCTV cameras at the Strong Room.

Emphasizing the importance of videography of examination material during the opening and closing procedures, the DC directed the ADC to ensure sufficient videographers are deployed to reinforce transparency and security measures for the Panchayat Secretary Examination.

Meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gulzar Ahmad; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan, Chief Education officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, District Treasury officer, DySP HQ, Superintendents, Magistrates and other concerned officials.