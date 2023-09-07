ARTO Bandipora blacklists vehicle involved in stunt making

Bandipora: The authorities in Bandipora on Thursday blacklisted a car involved in stunt making on a road in Baramulla.

ARTO Bandipora Bilal Ahmad Mir said that they took swift action and blacklisted the car (JK15B 1238) after a video went viral.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle was seen climbing on the rooftop of the running car.

Mir said that this incident endangered public safety and also the driver's life.

He said that he instantly blacklisted the vehicle.

The ARTO also said that the vehicle owner and driver would face legal action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.