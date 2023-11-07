Assessment of OSC functioning undertaken in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Nov 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today visited the newly established One-Stop Center (OSC) building in the district.

During the visit, the DC expressed his appreciation for the work being carried out by the OSC in Ganderbal. He commended the efforts and dedication of the OSC team in providing essential support and services to women in distress.

He directed the OSC to conduct more awareness camps regarding the SAKHI club. He stressed the importance of spreading awareness about this initiative, which aims to empower women and create a safe and supportive environment for them. The DC emphasised the need to involve more female members in the SAKHI Club to enhance its effectiveness.

One of the key directives from the DC was the placement of SAKHI hoardings at all the police stations in the district. This initiative aims to ensure that information about the SAKHI Club is readily available to women who seek assistance and support from the police.

The DC underlined the importance of greater involvement of the police department in supporting and collaborating with the OSC and the SAKHI Club. He stressed the need for a seamless partnership between the OSC and law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of women in the district.