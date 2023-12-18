Authorities hope to make New Bus Adda Chadoora functional by first half of next year

Budgam, Dec 18: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo today toured Chadoora town to take stock of progress in work on New Bus Adda, Chadoora and its connecting approach road and connecting bridge.

DC inspected the construction work of New Bus Terminal, bridge over Doodganga Nallah connecting New Bus Terminal, boundary wall and approach road constructions.

He said that the New Bus Adda is an important project for Chadoora town that will help in its decongestion and upgradation. Work on the same is going on in full swing to complete it in a stipulated time frame.

The DC instructed the concerned executing agencies and Revenue authorities to conclude land assessment, disbursement of compensation to the rightful landowners and quick work completion on approach road construction on priority and ensure these projects are completed and dedicated to the public very shortly.

Inspecting construction work on the bridge, the DC stressed that work on the same be expedited and completed in the shortest time period.

On the occasion, the DC said that work on construction of New Bus Terminal including side drainage and other related works was also going on in full swing and hopefully the New Bus Adda for Chadoora shall be made functional as early as first half of the next year.