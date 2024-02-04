Authorities seal illegal clinics in Kashmir

Srinagar , Feb 4: In response to the vigilant directives of Secretary Health and Medical Education, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, health authorities in Kashmir have taken decisive action against fraudulent medical practices. It was found that an individual posing as a doctor was operating in three different districts across the Valley, namely Anantnag, Srinagar, and Ganderbal.

Acting promptly on Secretary Health’s orders, health authorities have sealed all three clinics and initiated thorough inquiries in accordance with relevant laws. The proactive measures taken by the Health Department, particularly under the guidance of Secretary Health, have garnered widespread appreciation from the public.

The news about the fake doctor had gained traction on social media, prompting swift action to safeguard public health and maintain the integrity of medical professionals.