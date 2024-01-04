Authorities stock up essential commodities for snow-bound areas in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Jan 4: The Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department has dumped ration in far off areas in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district which remain snowbound during the winter.

Officials said with the onset of winter and to make availability of essential commodities particularly in far off areas of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the sufficient stock of essential commodities have been made available to ensure the people don’t feel any hardships during winters.

Officials said that sufficient stock of essential commodities particularly rice, atta and LPG has been made available for the winters in the district, particularly for the snow bound areas here.

Assistant Director Food, Civil Supplies and consumer affairs department ( FCS&CA) Ganderbal, Naseer Ahmed Baba, told Greater Kashmir that the department has almost completed the target of dumping ration in far off areas which would be distributed to the people residing in these areas. “We have made sufficient stock of essential commodities available for the winters. Adequate stock of essential commodities including rice, atta, has been stocked in Ganderbal district.”

He said that sufficient stock of essential commodities has been kept available for the winter in Ganderbal. “We have stored 27090 quintals of rice, 1012 quintals of atta, 50.18 quintals of sugar, 23600 LPG cylinders for the snow-bound areas of Ganderbal district,” he said.

Every year, the administration stocks up essentials in these areas, to meet the needs of the people. He further said that besides snow bound areas the sufficient stock of essential commodities is available for the other areas in Ganderbal district.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the authorities have identified 20 snow bound dumping areas in Ganderbal district which include Dardwuder, Ganiwan, Kullan, Nilgrath, Rezan, Sumbal Bala, Surfraw , Syed pati, Chatergul, Laman, Margund, Naranag, Cherwan, Hayan, Wangath, ChuntWaliwar, Waliwar, Barwulla, Anderwan and Arhama adding that in these areas the department has stocked adequate ration to be distributed during winter.