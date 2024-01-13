Authorities to remove hoardings from footpaths in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Jan 13: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, who is also Administrator of Municipal Council Ganderbal, convened a meeting to review the functioning of the Municipal Council Ganderbal here today in the VC Room of DC Office.

At the outset, the DC enquired about the action taken report on the directions issued in previous meeting of the Council.

A meeting meticulously evaluates the operational efficiency and performance of the Municipal Council. The meeting discussed the status of trade licenses and building permissions, collection of taxes, shifting of hoarding locations, identification of parking spots, PMAY (G) and status of development works.

Executive Officer, Municipal Council encompassed a detailed analysis of ongoing projects, administrative processes, town profile, and other key initiatives undertaken by the Municipal Council.

While reviewing the shifting of hoarding, the DC directed the concerned to ensure hoardings are shifted on prominent places besides hoardings erected on footpaths shall be removed immediately. He also gave necessary instructions for developing identified parking slots at Gangerhama and near Qadri Complex.

The DC gave necessary instructions on enhancing civic amenities, optimizing resource allocation, and ensuring streamlined governance for the benefit of locals.

The DC also took detailed review of ongoing projects in town including development of Children Park, Open Air Gym Saloora, community marriage hall at Duderhama and beautification of town. The DC fixed the timelines for completion of vital projects. He also directed for identification of works that need to be taken in the next financial year.

During the meeting, various section heads presented progress reports, highlighting achievements, challenges, and future plans within their respective domains.

The DC emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts and transparent communication to further enhance the impact of municipal services.

The meeting was attended by EO Municipal Council Ganderbal along with staff of various sections of the council and AEE R&B.