Ayush institutions playing pivotal role in providing medical care: Advisor Bhatnagar

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that Ayush institutions are playing a pivotal role in providing medical care facilities in far flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Advisor made these comments while speaking during the 7th National Ayurveda Day (Dhanvantri Trayodashi or Dhanvantri Jayanti) celebrations at Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital, Indira Chowk here.

The theme of this years National Ayurveda Day is ‘Har Ghar Har Din Ayurveda’. Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar appreciated the role of Ayush during the Covid 19 pandemic for their outreach in mitigation and management efforts of Government during the pandemic. He also highlighted that the Ayush institutions situated in far flung areas are providing fundamental health care services to the people of these areas.

While speaking on different contours of Ayurveda, Advisor Bhatnagar urged upon the Ayush doctors to provide Ayush services and remain available for the service of public every time. He highlighted that the demand of Ayush medicare is increasing and people are generating trust in Ayush health care.