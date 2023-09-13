Ayushmann Bhav Campaign | LG Ladakh chairs state level launch event

Leh: The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retired) chaired the state-level launch event of the Ayushmaan Bhava Campaign in Ladakh.

The campaign was launched by the President of India Droupadi Murmu through video conferencing. Ayushmaan campaign is to ensure optimum delivery of health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including those in the last mile of India.

This comprehensive healthcare initiative aims to enhance healthcare access and awareness across India and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030, focusing on “Healthy Villages.”

It seeks to make healthcare services, education, and support accessible to all segments of society, ensuring good health as a fundamental right.

In a virtual address, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retired), underscored the paramount importance of healthcare services and the vital need for organ donation during the launch of the event Ayushmaan Bhav.

He stressed the critical role that healthcare services play in ensuring the well-being and prosperity of a region as unique and geographically challenging as Ladakh.

He highlighted the need for accessible and quality healthcare facilities, especially in remote areas, to meet the healthcare requirements of the local population effectively.

The advisor of UT Ladakh Dr Pawan Kotwal commended the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers in Ladakh, who have been at the forefront of battling the challenges and he expressed his gratitude for their unwavering commitment and urged continued support and resources to enhance the region's healthcare infrastructure.

Director of Health Services Dr Motup Dorje expressed profound gratitude to all those who attended the launch of Ayushmaan Bhav.