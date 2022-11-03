B2V4 concludes at 296 panchayats of Budgam

He said that not only there should be better transport facilities and connectivity once the ring road was through for vehicular movement but also the area should be connected with the airport road Humhama directly via the New Bypass project.

Pole said that through this ambitious B2V4 programme, the administration reached people at their doorsteps to receive direct feedback regarding the development process and implementation of welfare schemes on the ground.

He directed the concerned to identify a patch of suitable land for the development of a playground at Mamath, resolve technical issues of WSS, and change wooden poles with cemented or steel ones on a priority basis in the Panchayat halqa.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, Director ULB, Mathura Masoom, and other senior officers also attended the programme.

On the occasion, participants took a pledge against drugs under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Principal Secretary, H&UD, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Chief Conservator Forest, Mohit Gera; Commissioner Secretary Public Grievances, Rehana Batul; Secretary Agriculture Production, Shabnum Kamilli; VC SDA, Haris Handoo; Special Secretary, Abdul Rashid Fayaz; Director Animal Husbandry, Purnima Mittal; DC Excise Tabasum Kamilli and Deputy Secretary Home, Syed Yasir Farooq besides other Officers B2V4 attended the B2V4 programmes in various Panchayat Halqas as Visiting Officers.