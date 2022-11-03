B2V4 concludes at 296 panchayats of Budgam

Budgam: The fourth leg of the ambitious ‘Back to Village’ Phase- IV (B2V4) programme concluded on Thursday across all 296 panchayats in Budgam.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on the conclusion day, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole participated in the B2V4 programme at Panchayat Halqa Mamath in Budgam Block and addressed the local gathering.
During his address, the divisional commissioner said that villages like Mamath which are adjacent to the ring road project in Budgam would see immense socio-economic development soon.
He said that not only there should be better transport facilities and connectivity once the ring road was through for vehicular movement but also the area should be connected with the airport road Humhama directly via the New Bypass project.
Pole said that through this ambitious B2V4 programme, the administration reached people at their doorsteps to receive direct feedback regarding the development process and implementation of welfare schemes on the ground.
He directed the concerned to identify a patch of suitable land for the development of a playground at Mamath, resolve technical issues of WSS, and change wooden poles with cemented or steel ones on a priority basis in the Panchayat halqa.
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, Director ULB, Mathura Masoom, and other senior officers also attended the programme.
On the occasion, participants took a pledge against drugs under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.
Principal Secretary, H&UD, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Chief Conservator Forest, Mohit Gera; Commissioner Secretary Public Grievances, Rehana Batul; Secretary Agriculture Production, Shabnum Kamilli; VC SDA, Haris Handoo; Special Secretary, Abdul Rashid Fayaz; Director Animal Husbandry, Purnima Mittal; DC Excise Tabasum Kamilli and Deputy Secretary Home, Syed Yasir Farooq besides other Officers B2V4 attended the B2V4 programmes in various Panchayat Halqas as Visiting Officers.
Meanwhile, visiting officers at all panchayats listened to the issues and concerns of locals and PRIs. They also distributed recreational items among senior citizens clubs, baby kits to lactating mothers, land passbooks, and health cards among beneficiaries.
They also laid foundation stones for various developmental works, inaugurated several projects, participated in plantation drives, and inspected the work progress of ongoing projects across all Panchayat Halqas.
Visits to Amrit Sarovars besides chairing Maha Gram Sabhas and public grievances redressal camps, distribution of approval, and sanction letters were also held during the programme.
Locals enthusiastically participated in these programmes and conveyed their views and feedback regarding the work done by various departments in their respective areas.
The visiting officers also inaugurated various sports activities at many schools and distributed Soil Health Cards and Oilseed Mini Kits among beneficiaries.