B2V5 begins in J&K

Jammu, Nov 7: In connection with the fifth phase of the Back to Village programme (B2V5), Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday held an interaction with visiting Prabhari Officers and members of the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), field officers of the line departments, and common masses to assess the participation, outreach, and feedback regarding various flagship programmes of the J&K government.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the interaction, the Chief Secretary enquired about the quality of works implemented under various schemes, including Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Mission Youth, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, Swacch Bharat Mission, and self-employment schemes.

Mehta also sought public review of various services at the Panchayat level such as the quality of education, status of cleanliness, progress under NashaMukt J&K and quality of water supply under JJM.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Prabhari Officers (POs) to lay special focus on raising awareness on 137 deliverables points that are being prioritized during B2V5 and ensure follow-up actions on the raised demands, besides capturing achievements made so far.

He also directed all line departments to fully support the Prabhari Officers in coordinating the speedy resolution of highlighted issues.

He said that fulfillment of these 137 objectives is a priority and Prabhari Officers are expected to ensure that the assigned targets are achieved.