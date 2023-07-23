Badalta Jammu Kashmir | Serving last person of J&K cornerstone of Govt’s developmental approach

Srinagar: The Government on Sunday stated that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a remarkable transformation with a surge in initiation of developmental projects, in the past four years, most of which have been completed by the government.

From the valleys of Kashmir to plains of Jammu, the government’s unwavering commitment to serving the last person in the queue has become the cornerstone of their developmental approach.

The staggering figures speak volumes about the government’s dedication to uplifting the lives of the people in the region. Over the last four years, the government has successfully completed an impressive number of developmental projects, creating infrastructure and opportunities for citizens.

In 2019-20, 12,637 projects were completed followed by 21,943 projects in 2020-21. The momentum grew exponentially in 2021-22, with 50,726 projects completed, and in 2022-23, an astonishing 92,560 projects are being accomplished.

"What sets the Jammu and Kashmir government’s approach apart is its unwavering commitment to inclusivity. The LG led administration has pledged to ensure that the benefits of development reach even the most remote and marginalized communities," an official spokesman said.