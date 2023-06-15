Bandipora tops in deliverables ranking throughout J&K

By focusing on optimizing processes, streamlining operations, and fostering a culture of accountability, Bandipora has consistently performed well, elevating its position to the forefront of success.

Dr. Owais said that in a meeting convened for e-launch of panchayat ranking for UT under ABDP, Aspirational Block Ranking for FY 2022-23, Ranking of Districts on deliverables and District Good Governance Index 3.0, Bandipora was declared First in ranking of Deliverables throughout JK UT and 2nd in Good Governance Index in Kashmir division.

He urged the officers to maintain the top position and also improve the indicators in other areas.

It is worth mentioning that Bandipora is the first district to have its own Panchayat index and drug de-addiction centre, besides having all mandated social welfare centers like senior citizen homes and one stop centre for women.

The District Bandipora also topped in the growth of mutton, poultry, horticulture, and milk production. Besides, it also witnessed increased Tourist footfall and increase in credit provided for self-employment, thereby engaging more and more youth in employment generation programs.

As District Bandipora continues its journey towards progress and development, it remains dedicated to upholding its high standards in increasing the number of beneficiaries covered under Atal Pension (PMSBY+PMJJBY), increase in Employment provided under MGNREGA besides increasing basic facilities to the general public.

Emphasizing the significance of dedication, collaboration, and innovation in achieving remarkable outcomes, the DC appreciated the efforts of district officers for improvement in rank, besides for achieving the remarkable milestone by securing the rank first.