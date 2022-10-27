Baramulla Admin asks Media to highlight public issues

Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, on Thursday asked the media to highlight the public related issues and act as a bridge between the public and the government.
While interacting with reporters of different media organisations at Dak Bunglow Baramulla in connection with the commencement of Back to village program phase 4th, the deputy commissioner Baramulla said that administration will be engaged with all those people who are directly or indirectly involved in promoting the development and well-being of the society.
“Media is an important pillar of democracy for the deliverance of transparent and accountable governance to the people,” said Dr Sayed Sehrish Asgar.
“The administration will cooperate with all stakeholders of development so that people are benefitted at large,” added DC Baramulla.
On the occasion, the deputy commissioner Baramulla stressed upon the media persons to work with added zeal in disseminating awareness among the people in the Back to village programme meant to hear the issues and grievances of the people at their doorstep.
She asserted for the media to adopt a coordinated approach for holistic coverage of the back to village programme.