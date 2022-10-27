Baramulla Admin asks Media to highlight public issues

Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, on Thursday asked the media to highlight the public related issues and act as a bridge between the public and the government.

While interacting with reporters of different media organisations at Dak Bunglow Baramulla in connection with the commencement of Back to village program phase 4th, the deputy commissioner Baramulla said that administration will be engaged with all those people who are directly or indirectly involved in promoting the development and well-being of the society.

“Media is an important pillar of democracy for the deliverance of transparent and accountable governance to the people,” said Dr Sayed Sehrish Asgar.