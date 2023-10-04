Basohli Pashmina, Udhampur Kaladi get GI Tag

Srinagar: As Basohli Pashmina and Udhampur’s Kaladi dairy product got a Geographical Indication (GI) Tag, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said it was a moment of pride for Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that extending his hearty congratulations to the weavers, producers, and families associated with Basohli Pashmina and Kaladi dairy product from Udhampur for getting the GI Tag, the LG posted on X: “A moment of pride for J&K. Basohli Pashmina and Udhampur Kaladi get GI Tag. It will boost the morale of weavers, producers, and families associated with Kaladi dairy products. Congratulations to the people of J&K.

“My sincere gratitude to the Centre, Association of Producers, NABARD, and all other stakeholders for their effort to further boost export and to secure the future of thousands of families associated with these two glorious cultural and heritage symbols of J&K.”