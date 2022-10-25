BDOs asked to play proactive role in Back to Village outreach programme

He directed concerned officers to coordinate with ACD Kupwara. He also directed Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Sheep/Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, NRLM and all other officers to give at least one activity under GPDP.

The DDC gave the slogan of one department one work in each Panchayat. He said that the base of development in Panchayats is GPDP which will also be a database available with the Administration. He also stressed the need that PRIs should also prioritize the works of GPDP.

The DDC directed the District Youth Services and Sports Officer to classify the play grounds in 4 categories for further development.

The DDC directed Block Development Officers to use their creativity during the preparation of GPDP.

Regarding establishment of Rural Haat, the DDC directed representatives of NRLM to connect all self-help groups, artisans and concerned departments including Fisheries and Sheep Husbandry departments and ensure minimum basic facilities like road connectivity, toilet facility, power and water supply at the designated locations. He also directed him to establish Rural Haat on Fridays / Sundays. The DDC asked all concerned departments to extend support to the NRLM.

The DDC stressed upon the officers to work with added dedication and ensure that cent percent progress is achieved in the public outreach programme B2V4.