Beautification measures of towns assessed in Kulgam

Kulgam, Dec 1: In order to review the steps being taken for beautification of towns falling under municipalities of the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today convened a meeting of all the concerned officers at mini-secretariat, here.

At the outset, Executive Officers of Municipalities elaborated on measures being taken by them for beautification of towns.

During the meeting, DC reviewed measures being taken for beautification wherein threadbare discussion was held on facelift of market places, creation of open and green spaces, street lighting, traffic signals, development of pavements, creation of vendor zones in all four towns of Kulgam district.

He emphasized that with the smaller and creative interventions, we can beautify our towns and give them a better aesthetic look.

The DC during the meeting also reviewed the status of works and instructed to ensure timely completion of works.

ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather; ACR, Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz; JDP, Zahid Sajjad; SE R&B, AEEs, EOs, Town Planner and other concerned officers attended the meeting.