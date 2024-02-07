Before Article 370 abrogation, J&K residents were deprived of progressive laws: Centre

Srinagar, Feb 7: The Centre on Wednesday said that before abrogation of Article 370, J&K residents were deprived of the benefits of a number of progressive laws but now they are enjoying rights available to citizens of other parts of the country.

In a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that after abrogation of Article 370 and application of all the provisions of Constitution of India, the Central laws which were earlier not applicable to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, were made applicable and are implemented in the Union territory.

“After abrogation of Article 370 all the progressive laws such as the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, The National Commission for Safai Karmacharis Act, 1993 have been extended to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The minister said that now, residents of J&K are enjoying rights which are available to citizens in other parts of the country. (KNO)