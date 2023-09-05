BHRASHTACHAR MUKT WEEK | Secy Revenue Deptt, senior officers attend camps across J&K

Srinagar: Secretary, Revenue, Dr Piyush Singla, along with senior officers from the department, virtually participated in various Tehsil level camps organized as part of the Bhrashtachar Mukt Week across Jammu and Kashmir.
The officers engaged with District and Tehsil level officers to assess the effectiveness of information dissemination and grievance redressal efforts. They also gathered valuable feedback on Revenue Online Services from the beneficiaries attending the camps.
Dr Singla attended camps held in different parts of District Pulwama, where he interacted with Deputy Commissioner, Dr Basharat Qayoom and other senior officers from the District and Tehsil Administration.
During these discussions, the Secretary addressed important issues like status of online services, pending cases under PSGA, and the progress of the Auto Appeal system.
The Secretary emphasised on the implementation of e-office as it is a top priority for the Government, and the District must ensure its full implementation on the ground.
The camps witnessed enthusiastic participation from the public, and beneficiaries from various camps had the opportunity to directly interact with the Secretary, providing valuable feedback on service delivery.
Similarly, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, Special Secretary Revenue, along with Additional Secretaries from the department, attended camps in Kishtwar, Doda, Budgam, and Baramulla. They engaged with District and Tehsil level officers and assessed the level of participation in the camps, feedback regarding online services and grievance redressal.
It is worth mentioning that Revenue Department has been actively engaging with officers and the public from various Tehsils, including the ongoing attendance at BMW camps. These interactions are scheduled to continue throughout the week, with the aim of covering all Tehsils in the UT and ensuring effective grievance redressal and feedback.