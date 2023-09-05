BHRASHTACHAR MUKT WEEK | Secy Revenue Deptt, senior officers attend camps across J&K

Srinagar: Secretary, Revenue, Dr Piyush Singla, along with senior officers from the department, virtually participated in various Tehsil level camps organized as part of the Bhrashtachar Mukt Week across Jammu and Kashmir.

The officers engaged with District and Tehsil level officers to assess the effectiveness of information dissemination and grievance redressal efforts. They also gathered valuable feedback on Revenue Online Services from the beneficiaries attending the camps.

Dr Singla attended camps held in different parts of District Pulwama, where he interacted with Deputy Commissioner, Dr Basharat Qayoom and other senior officers from the District and Tehsil Administration.

During these discussions, the Secretary addressed important issues like status of online services, pending cases under PSGA, and the progress of the Auto Appeal system.