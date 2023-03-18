BJP National General Secretary meets LG

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Vijayvargiya discussed with the LG various matters with regard to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and welfare of the people.
Later, former minister Sukhnandan Choudhary apprised the LG about various issues of public importance.
The LG assured the former minister of appropriate redressal of the genuine demands based on merit.
Former captain of the Indian basketball team also called on the LG and discussed the promotion of sports culture amongst the youth.