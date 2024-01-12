BLSKS’ musical play enamours audience

Jammu, Jan 12: To commemorate the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, celebrated as “National Youth Day” and promote the traditional culture of J&K, Bharatiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) Friday presented its musical play “Sab Ke Swami.”

This was 398th play of BLSKS’ Friday series. The musical play was organised, in close coordination with Sangam Tru Art Production, imbuing the principles of Swami Vivekananda, at open air theatre Durga Bhawan Janipur, Jammu.

This play was written, produced and directed by Dr M L Dogra. It was inaugurated by V K Magotra, former Regional Director, Directorate of Field Publicity, Government of India.

The guests of honour were J K Raina, freelancer producer, Director Films; Dr Anju Kumari Dogra, Directorate of Health J&K government; Dr Tara Singh Charak former Deputy Director, Health department. The play commenced with song “Ek Tara Bole Oh Ranjana Khel Kheli-Khilge Ass” followed by “Prabhu Mere Avgun Chit Na Dharo”; “Sub Key Swami ji Hai Pyare Swami Ji Hai”; “Sab Ke Deen Dayal” which were presented to create awareness among the masses and music was composed by M C Kotwal, general secretary BLSKS.

The chief guest highlighted the life of Swami Vivekananda, known in his pre-monastic life as Narendranath Datta. He was born in an affluent family in Kolkata on January 12, 1863. His father Vishwanath Datta, was a successful attorney with interests in a wide range of subjects and his mother, Bhuvaneshwari Devi, was endowed with deep devotion, strong character and other qualities. Growing as an intelligent youth, Narendra excelled in music, gymnastics, sports and studies.

The chief guest also thanked Dr M L Dogra and his team for the nukkad natak presentation displaying Swamiji’s teachings which are inspiring for the younger generation.

Dr Dogra, in his address, pointed out that the play revealed the early childhood of Swami Vivekananda; his school days and then his life as a college student.

“He was a social reformer, philosopher and thinker. The main objective, behind the celebration of National Youth Day on his birth anniversary, is to propagate the philosophy and the ideals of Swami Vivekananda for which he lived and worked. No doubt he was a great inspiration for all youth of India,” Dogra said.

He stated that without sports, there could not be any sportsmanship. “The primary goal of this celebration is to inspire and motivate the youth, disseminating the ideals propagated by Swami Vivekananda to contribute towards creating a more promising future for the country,” he added.

The singers, musician and actors who performed in the play included Usha Raina, K K Joshi, M C Kotwal, Sanjeev Kumar Sodhi, Rahul Kumar, Chahat Chadha, Bindia Okheda, Sunil Kumar, Sudesh Devi, Sant Dass and Nazuk Bhagat. Deepak Kumar presented a vote of thanks.