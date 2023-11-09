Bond between people strengthens society’s inclusive fabric: LG

Jammu, Nov 9: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Thursday said that the bond between people strengthens the inclusive fabric of the society.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking while the Raj Bhawan in Jammu hosted the celebration of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, the LG said that the foundation day celebrations reflect the bond between people and strengthen the inclusive fabric of the society, unity, and national integration.

He extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttarakhand and paid tributes to the brave hearts and towering personalities of Uttarakhand who inspired generations to selflessly serve the country.

“Uttarakhand is the abode of the country’s real heroes and a home to various spiritual sites, including Char Dhams – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri,” Sinha said. “This blessed land is the perfect confluence of patriotism, spirituality, nature, culture, crafts, art, yoga, and Ayurveda. We are truly proud of its remarkable achievements in various sectors.”

A cultural programme depicting the rich culture and traditions of Uttarakhand was presented on the occasion.

Students, security personnel, and the people of Uttarakhand, the Himalayan state known as ‘Devbhoomi’, living in J&K were special invitees.