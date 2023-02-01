Budgam has immense potential of an all season tourist destination: DC

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, today said that it is the priority of district administration to tap and utilise the virgin potential for round the year tourism activities in the district as it is in the proximity of Srinagar and Kashmir’s only airport can attract huge chunk of tourist foot fall round the year.
DC Budgam was expressing his vision while throwing open the maiden 15 days basic skiing course which is being held at Yousmarg.
The event was organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, in collaboration with District administration Budgam and saw participation of over 60 students from all over the Valley.
This initiative was appreciated by BDC members, JD YSS, CEO YDA, SDM Chadoora, DYSSO Budgam, international ski players and other civil society members who were present to witness this winter sports activity .
While lauding the role of the sports department, the DC added that holding ski event at Yusmarg will not only promote winter sports but will create a chain of activities for increasing the overall footfall of tourists to this beautiful tourist destination.
He assured full cooperation and concrete support from district administration to ensure the successful conduct of the said skiing course.
He said that under the vision of Khelo India programme, a series of sports activities have been conducted already in the district and special focus is being given to promoting sports culture among youth.
The DC said that Yousmarg has huge potential to be promoted the as best winter sports tourist destination for which all basic infrastructure shall be established soon.
DC said that sports related facilities are being created in every village to channelize talent and energy of youth for healthy activities so that they can represent the UT at national and international level.
Later while interacting with the participants, the DC congratulated and encouraged them for their interest in adventure sport. He stressed upon the young trainees to work hard during the course in order to impart necessary knowledge and skills.
JD YSS Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad and DYSSO Budgam, Gurmukh Singh Dutta also spoke on the occasion.