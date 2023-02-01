Budgam has immense potential of an all season tourist destination: DC

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, today said that it is the priority of district administration to tap and utilise the virgin potential for round the year tourism activities in the district as it is in the proximity of Srinagar and Kashmir’s only airport can attract huge chunk of tourist foot fall round the year.

DC Budgam was expressing his vision while throwing open the maiden 15 days basic skiing course which is being held at Yousmarg.

The event was organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, in collaboration with District administration Budgam and saw participation of over 60 students from all over the Valley.