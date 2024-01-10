Built to Last?

Kupwara, Jan 10: A major portion of a bridge constructed six months ago at Armbagh, Sohipora village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has collapsed raising concerns about infrastructural safety and prompting urgent investigation.

The damage to the bridge has affected the connectivity of several villages, putting the inhabitants to inconvenience.

The residents said that after numerous representations, a bridge was constructed in their locality by the Flood and Irrigation Department but surprisingly it was damaged merely six months after its construction.

They alleged that sub-standard material used in the construction of the bridge led to its damage leaving their area disconnected.

“At the time of construction, we raised alarms and informed the concerned department about sub-standard material being used in construction but nobody listened to us,” a local said. “Because of the damaged bridge, we have to get off our vehicles 1 km before and proceed on foot to reach our village. At the time of any medical emergency, patients are being carried on shoulders to reach a specific spot and then board public transport.”

The residents have appealed to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan to look into the matter and take the involved officials to task.