CAG points out illegalities, irregularities in SKUAST Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has pinpointed irregularities in recruitment process, promotions besides the extension of allowances in Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir and Jammu.

The CAG in its report tabled in the Parliament has revealed that the two Agricultural Universities did not adopt the mandatory Academic Performance Indicators for appointment of teachers as per the guidelines noting that the appointments were made without mandatory NET qualification. The CAG has stated that the appointments were made by counting inadmissible periods in teaching experience and appointments through lateral entry by irregular up-gradation of technical posts.

The CAG has observed that the Government of India had stipulated that recruitment Rules should be reviewed once in five years with a view to effecting such change in rules as is necessary including need for additions to or reduction in the strength of employees.

"Audit noticed that the Agriculture Universities had neither reviewed recruitment rules since their creation, nor put in place any mechanism for periodic assessment of vacancies, review of sanctioned strength and fixing of time frame within which vacant posts were to be filled which paved way for appointments in excess of sanctioned strength, ad-hocism in governance and misutilisation of vacant posts," the CAG reads. The Auditor has also noticed ambiguities and inconsistencies in Recruitment Rules stating that the Agriculture Universities had not implemented the reservation policy for direct appointment of teachers from reserved categories in accordance with UGC guidelines of August 2006.

"Assistant Registrar (GAD), SKUAST-K stated (February 2022) that adoption of reservation policy for direct recruitment of teachers as per UGC regulations was under process in both the Universities. The fact remains that pending implementation of reservation policy for direct recruitment of teachers from reserved categories, the universities could not initiate recruitment process for appointment of teachers," the CAG report has revealed.

The report has also stated that the Universities had also not carried out restructuring of non-teaching cadres which resulted in avoidable litigations and continuation of redundant posts.

"Out of 206 vacant non-teaching posts in SKUAST-J as of March 2021, 96 posts under 23 categories were continuously lying vacant for over five years. Similarly, in SKUAST-K, out of 561 vacant non-teaching posts as of March 2021, 357 posts under 52 categories were continuously lying vacant for over five years," the CAG observed.