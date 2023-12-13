Campaign to curb child labour carried out in Shopian

Shopian, Dec 13: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Shopian, rescue and rehabilitation campaign on child and adolescent labour was conducted in the district from 20 November to 10 December in hot spot areas of the district.

The campaign was aimed to eradicate child labour in the district. District Child Protection Officer, Ibrar Ahmad acted as Nodal Officer For the conduct of campaign.

The Child Welfare Committee Shopian, officials of Assistant Labour Commissioner Shopian, Police officials Shopian headed by SHO Shopian, Special Juvenile Police Officer of District Shopian and Human Welfare Voluntary Organization Shopian took part in this campaign.

During this campaign, four children who were engaged in child labour, were rescued and freed. The Child Welfare Committee Shopian declared all the rescued children as children in need of care and protection under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act 2015.