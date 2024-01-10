Capacity building programme  for JKAS officers inaugurated

New Delhi, Jan 10: A two- week capacity building programme (CBP) for officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services was inaugurated at NCGG, Mussoorie.

As many as 38 senior officers are participating in the programme, so far 318 officers have been imparted training by NCGG. V Srinivas, DG, NCGG & Secretary DARPG, Government of India inaugurated the programme.

He highlighted the digital transformation journey witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir with 1080 e-services being made available on e-Unnat portal. He further emphasised the growth of Jammu and Kashmir made in recent years for adapting technologies in governance.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an apex-level autonomous institution of the Government of India, commenced the 8th capacity building programme.

V Srinivas, Director General (DG) of NCGG said the capacity building programmes for J&K AS officers are being undertaken at NCGG under the MOU between NCGG and Government of Jammu & Kashmir and till date 318 officers had attended programmes at NCGG. V Srinivas, emphasised the programme’s design, providing officers with a fresh perspective through insights from eminent speakers. He said, “Our training initiative aligns with the evolving governance landscape, focusing on technological advancements that empower citizens, ensure accountability, and bring transparency to daily operations.” He further discussed NCGG’s efforts in training officers nationally and internationally, emphasising the role of technology in governance and the importance of staying updated for effective governance”.