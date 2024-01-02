CEO Kishtwar reviews assured minimum facilities in polling centres

Kishtwar, Jan 2: Chief Education Officer (CEO), Prahlad Bhagat Tuesday chaired a comprehensive meeting here in Govt Higher Secondary School Boys Kishtwar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that more than 90 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) /Supervisors from clusters of GHSS Boys Kishtwar, GHSS Girls Kishtwar ,GHSS Sathal, GHSS Trigam, GHSS Philler, GHSS Keshwan, GHSS Palmar, GHSS Sounder, GHSS Dachhan remained in attendance in meeting.

The objective was to meticulously review and ensure the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) at all the polling centres falling under these clusters.

These AMFs encompass a range of crucial amenities, including ramps with specific inclination ratios (1:12), gender-segregated toilets equipped with sanitation facilities, transport facilities tailored for Persons with Disabilities (PwD voters), access to clean drinking water, adequate furniture, medical kits, proper lighting/electricity arrangements, and prominently displayed Signage for clear voter guidance regarding the polling centre’s layout and route.

In addition, the directives provided during these meetings emphasized the need for volunteers dedicated to assisting PwD individuals, women, and senior citizens. The arrangements for efficient queue management, featuring distinct rows for men, women, senior citizens, and PwD voters, were highlighted. Furthermore, the display of Voter Facilitation Posters at each polling station was underscored as a critical aspect of the initiative.

The BLOs were given a series of specific directions to ensure the seamless availability and readiness of these essential facilities at all designated polling centres.

Prahlad Bhagat, during these sessions, emphasized the paramount importance of guaranteeing these facilities to facilitate and enhance the voting experience for all individuals, promoting inclusivity and accessibility during the electoral process.