CEO NRAA takes stock of agriculture activities
Anantnag: CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), Dr Ashok Dalwai, today visited Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops (MRCFC), Khudwani and Paddy SR-IV Seed village Subhanpora and took stock of the agriculture activities in the areas.
The CEO was accompanied by VC SKUAST Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganie; Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Extension SKUAST Kashmir, Director Research SKUAST Kashmir, ADC Kulgam, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Wadora SKUAST Kashmir & Scientists from Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops, Khudwani.
During the visit to MRCFC-Khudwani, he reviewed the progress of on-going research programmes at the center.
Associate Director Research (MRCFC), Prof. N. R. Sofi, briefed the Secretary about the progress and distinguished achievements of the center.
During the field visit, Dr Ashok Dalwai was impressed by the incredible local germplasm conservation programme and its commercial utilization.
He was highly impressed with the lot of genetic variability created at the centre through indigenous breeding programme. He laid special emphasis on high value rice varieties like Mushk Budji, Kamad, red rice as well as recently released fine grain varieties like Shalimar Sugandh & much improved advanced breeding lines to improve socio-economic development and livelihood security. He advised the scientists to coordinate with KVKs & development departments for their large-scale popularization.