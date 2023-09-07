CEO NRAA takes stock of agriculture activities

Anantnag: CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), Dr Ashok Dalwai, today visited Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops (MRCFC), Khudwani and Paddy SR-IV Seed village Subhanpora and took stock of the agriculture activities in the areas.

The CEO was accompanied by VC SKUAST Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganie; Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Extension SKUAST Kashmir, Director Research SKUAST Kashmir, ADC Kulgam, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Wadora SKUAST Kashmir & Scientists from Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops, Khudwani.

During the visit to MRCFC-Khudwani, he reviewed the progress of on-going research programmes at the center.

Associate Director Research (MRCFC), Prof. N. R. Sofi, briefed the Secretary about the progress and distinguished achievements of the center.