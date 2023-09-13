CEO reviews preparations for ULB elections in Jammu

Jammu: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang Kondbarao Pole today chaired a meeting with nodal officers and other senior officers of the district to review the preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Bodies Elections in the district.

During the meeting, the CEO highlighted significant transformation witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir as regular ULB elections have now become a consistent feature of the region. He underscored the pivotal role these elections have played in devolving powers to the grassroots level, bringing governance closer to the people.

“For the first time in recent history, power rests with Urban Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions,” affirmed the CEO, emphasising on the growing awareness among the citizens about the importance of each vote. The CEO emphasised that elections are a sacred process, marked by clearly defined roles and a strict adherence to the established procedures, contributing to the robustness of our democracy. He added that routine training sessions are an essential tool in ensuring that elections are carried out without slightest margin of error.