Chairperson DDC Baramulla, KCCI delegation call on Lt Governor

Srinagar/Jammu: Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The DDC Chairperson discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance and development of the district. She also raised the issue concerning the cost of Haj pilgrimage this year.

A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about various concerning issues of the business community.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the issues projected by them would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal.