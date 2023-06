Srinagar: Chairperson Kashmir Servers Foundation, an NGO, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chairperson of the foundation Refat Wani discussed various issues of public importance with respect to district Kupwara.

Wani also presented her recently launched book ‘The Melancholic Tales of a Half Orphan’ to the LG.