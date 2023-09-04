Chairperson PNGRB calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar: Dr A K Jain, Chairperson, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed the plans to bring CNG and piped natural gas to valley’s households.

The Lt Governor was apprised of the Board's action plan to award the licenses to set up CNG stations and to connect homes. PNGRB is also envisaging a gas pipeline from Jammu to Srinagar.

The Lt Governor assured the PNGRB leadership of due consideration of the issues and suggestions to preserve the clean environment of the UT through the increased use of natural gas and to offer more fuel choices to the people of UT.

It was informed by PNGRB that Jammu area has already been largely covered by natural gas.

Gajendra Singh, Member, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board was also present.