Challenges confronting smooth movement of vehicles in Jammu city discussed

Jammu, Dec 29: To address the challenges confronting the smooth movement of pedestrians and vehicles in Jammu city , Additional District Magistrate, Ansuya Jamwal, presided over a meeting here today.

Discussions centred around enhancing the movement of pedestrians and traffic by engaging all stakeholders, including businesses and the district administration, with special attention to the issue of encroachment over public passages by traders, an official press release said.

Speaking at the meeting, Ansuya reiterated the district administration’s stance, prioritising sensitisation over punitive actions, emphasising that ‘smooth movement of men and materials is pivotal for thriving businesses’. Special instructions were given out to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads leading to Jammu High Court.

Notably, representatives from prominent businesses and bazaar associations actively participated in the deliberations.

Ansuya Jamwal underscored the imperative that organised business activities should not be impeded by unregulated practices, emphasising the detrimental impact of encroachments on public pathways on both the public and shopkeepers’ revenues.