Chief Justice lays foundation stone of special court for NIA cases

Jammu, Jan 27: Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, today laid foundation stone of Special Court for NIA cases at District Court Complex, Jammu

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Administrative Judge for Jammu district, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi were also present.

The event was also attended by Advocate General D C Raina, Secretary Law, Achal Sethi and Chief Engineer R&B Jammu, Rajesh Gupta.

While interacting with the executing agency, Chief Justice said that the new building should suitably cater to the needs of Special NIA Court with all its emphasis on security, protection of witnesses etc. He said that the new building will cope up with shortage of infrastructure at district headquarter. The initiative marked a pivotal step towards ensuring a more accessible, efficient and fair justice system for the people.

Chief Justice and other Judges, later, took stock of infrastructural facilities around the District Court Complex, besides interacting with the members of Bar Association Jammu.

Chief Justice lauded the initiatives as a testament to commitment of judiciary towards providing swift and accessible justice for all. He exhorted upon members of the Bar to come forward and join judicial services especially in relation to recruitment from Bar to filling up of the post of District Judges against direct quota Advocates.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, while speaking on the occasion, said that this is not just the laying foundation stone but the laying of ground work for a brighter future where justice is accessible, efficient and available to one and all.

The event was also attended by Bala Jyoti, Special Judge Anti Corruption, CBI Cases, Jammu, Shahzad Azeem Registrar General, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Y.P.Bourney, Director Judicial Academy, Member Secretary DALSA and other officers of High Court registry besides judicial officers at the Jammu Headquarter.

Earlier, Sanjay Parihar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, extended warm welcome to the Chief Justice and Judges of the High Court and other dignitaries and gave an overview of the infrastructure being laid in District Court Complex, Jammu.