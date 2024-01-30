Chief Justice unveils activity calendar 2024

Jammu, Jan 30: Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority) today unveiled the activity calendar 2024.

He unveiled the calendar in presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee in a simple but impressive function held at High Court, here.

While unveiling the activity calendar, Chief Justice said that the calendar is a testament to the dedication of J&K Legal Services Authority to transparency and public engagement that not only showcases the key initiatives taken by the Authority but also gives a glance to the legal awareness programs and other activities proposed in the current calendar year. Chief Justice further said that each month is adorned with the information that serves as a functional calendar as also informative resource for the stakeholders.

Appreciating the efforts put forth by the J&K Legal Services Authority in preparing the activity calendar, the Chief Justice emphasised its role in fostering legal awareness and promoting a deeper understanding of legal processes.

Justice Tashi speaking on the occasion said that this release is in line with the ongoing initiatives of the J&K Legal Services Authority to bridge the gap between the legal system and the legal aid seeker as well as common man, ensuring that legal services are accessible to all without financial barrier.

The function was attended by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, M K Sharma, Pr Secretary to Chief Justice, Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Sandeep Kour, Registrar Judicial, Jammu and other officers of the Registry.