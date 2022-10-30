Chief Secretary distributes appointment letters among newly appointed candidates

Jammu: A ceremonial function on account of Rozgar Mela was on Sunday held at Convention Centre Jammu where the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta handed over appointment letters to the candidates selected by the J&K Services Selection Board.
On the occasion a video message of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was also played. In the message the Prime Minister said that youth have pivotal role in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
He mentioned that the employment opportunities are going to increase due to increase in investments coming to UT.
There has been more than 30000 recruitments made in government sector after 2019 in J&K. He also appreciated the UT administration for creating ample employment opportunities for its youth.
The Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti; Principal Secretary Information & HED; Comm Secretary Labour & Employment; Commissioner Secretary Forests; Commissioner Secretary Revenue; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Secretary, GAD distributed appointment letters to the candidates selected in various government departments by the recruitment board.
On the occasion, the Chief Secretary congratulated the appointees who have been selected as per their merit in various government departments. He appreciated the appointees whose fathers were farmers and labourers and encouraged all to work hard as merit will be the sole criteria to get selected.
He said the priority of the J&K government is to ensure transparent recruitment process and these appointments were done with full transparency in a fast track manner. “Our priority is to ensure that not a single person is favoured in terms of securing government jobs" he said. The era of backdoor appointments into government jobs has ended, he maintained.
He also said that the process of verifications which earlier took months is now completed online within days. He said that in J&K’s history maximum recruitments had been done in last two years in which recruitment for over 30000 posts has been made since 2019. He said that creation of new vacancies in the government departments is also in progress.Speaking about the ‘Be Rozgar Se Swarozgar Scheme’ the Chief Secretary said that the scheme has been launched to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth.