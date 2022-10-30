Chief Secretary distributes appointment letters among newly appointed candidates

Jammu: A ceremonial function on account of Rozgar Mela was on Sunday held at Convention Centre Jammu where the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta handed over appointment letters to the candidates selected by the J&K Services Selection Board.

On the occasion a video message of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was also played. In the message the Prime Minister said that youth have pivotal role in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He mentioned that the employment opportunities are going to increase due to increase in investments coming to UT.

There has been more than 30000 recruitments made in government sector after 2019 in J&K. He also appreciated the UT administration for creating ample employment opportunities for its youth.