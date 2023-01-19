Chief Secretary launches online services for migrants, employees

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today launched five services developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the migrants registered with Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction (DMRRR) and retiring government employees, seeking ‘No Demand Certificate (NDC)’ from the Estates Department.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner Secretary, IT and Information Department; Secretary, GAD; Secretary, DMRRR; Directors of Estates Kashmir/Jammu; Scientists from NIC and many other concerned officers.

Some of the officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta stressed upon the officers to bring quality and promptness in the availability and delivery of all of the services. He enjoined upon them that any undue delay would be unacceptable.

He remarked that the main objective for offering various services in online mode to public is their easy accessibility, timely delivery and transparency.