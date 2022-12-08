Chief Secretary reviews progress on Aadhaar penetration across J&K

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today emphasised upon all the stakeholders to complete the 100 percent Aadhaar penetration across J&K, underlining that the Union Territory has completely moved to digital means by offering all the citizen centric services through online mode and Aadhaar is a prerequisite to avail those services.

The Chief Secretary made these remarks while chairing a meet to review the Aadhaar saturation across Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here. Addressing the officers, Dr Mehta highlighted that Aadhaar is a unique identity of every citizen by which they are able to avail any government service in hassle free manner.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners to take up the Aadhaar saturation in mission mode so that effective and efficient public services are provided to the people.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the DCs to formulate re-deployment plan for optimum utilisation of Aadhaar stations in order to achieve the 100 percent penetration. “Mobilise people to Aadhaar stations through awareness campaigns, local representatives”, Dr. Mehta instructed the DCs.

The Chief Secretary further asked the DCs to hold meetings of District Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee meetings on regular basis in order to assess the requirement of additional enrollment and update centres timely and ensure availability of these centres in uncovered areas. He directed the officers to start the Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR) by the 15th of this month in all district hospitals and subsequently launch the Civil Registration System (CRS) by the end of this month across the J&K.