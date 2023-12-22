Chief Secretary unveils vibrant plans for Republic Day events

Jammu, Dec 22: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Friday unveiled vibrant plans for the Republic Day events to be held across Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the top brass of civil and Police administration to take stock of the preparations to be made for the Republic Day 2024 celebrations, the chief secretary impressed upon the concerned divisional administrations to make arrangements beforehand for holdings events in a befitting manner right from the Panchayat level.

He called for adding a lot of activities before this event to create the right kind of enthusiasm among the people.

Dulloo stressed adding vibrancy to all the events held right from the Panchayats across J&K.

He said that the administration should provide ample time to school children for many rehearsals of performances set to be made by them.

The chief secretary called for providing them with every kind of assistance to reach the venues in this winter season.

He asked for better arrangements of refreshments for them that are both healthy and hygienic.

Dulloo emphasised making a traffic plan that was less exhausting and circuitous for the people.

He also asked for adding more frisking booths at the venue, especially for school children and the elderly so that they do not have to face any kind of inconvenience in entering the venue.

The chief secretary directed decorating and illuminating all the rotaries and important public infrastructure at both Srinagar and Jammu.

He called for making special arrangements for creating an ambience of festivity in both the smart cities as well as towns of J&K.

Regarding the tableau to be displayed during the main functions at Srinagar and Jammu, Dulloo advised promoting the themes of the achievements made in Jal Jeevan Mission, Mission Shakti (Education), Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, sports, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Nasha Mukht J&K Mission.

He also took note of the preparations and backup plans of the departments regarding power, water, sanitation, and public address system facilities at the venues.

The chief secretary also asked for making foolproof security arrangements besides the deployment of fire tenders and healthcare professionals in strength there.

Commissioner Secretary GAD and divisional commissioners apprised the meeting about the arrangements to be put in place for the smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations in both cities.

They also assured of making all the arrangements well ahead of time so that the day is observed with gaiety and remarkably all across J&K.