Children’s day celebrated at Kishtwar

Jammu, Nov 14 : Children’ s day was celebrated at Aashiana Kishtwar where children of Palaash , Aashiana and ITI participated.

According to a press release, the function was organised by Tehsil Legal Services Committee Kishtwar under the Chairmanship of Mahmud Anwar Alnasir CJM Kishtwar. Others who attended the programme were Adv Kuldeep Sharma, Adv Amees Mir, Adv Pooja Shan, Adv Umaila Farooq, Adv Naveed. The lawyers who participated in the program threw light on rights of children and also made the children aware about the juvenile justice and organisational support system. They were also told about exploitation by anti social elements. The kids were also made to interact and express their views. CJM impressed upon kids to express themselves and improve their communication skills, and urged upon children from Palaash and Ashiana to feel themselves as part of community and aspire for achieving greater goals in life. Notebooks and kit was distributed amongst children.