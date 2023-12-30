Civil Trials | Judicial Academy organises workshop for civil judges in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 30: J&K Judicial Academy organised a workshop on “ civil trails” for civil judges in Jammu.

According to a press release, the workshop was organised under the patronage of Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and stewardship of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and guidance of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Moksha Kazmi.

The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Rahul Bharti, Member, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy in presence of Rajinder Saproo, Registrar Rules, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Rajeev Gupta, Judicial Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu who also happen to be the resource persons in the workshop.

Justice Rahul Bharti, in his inaugural address, highlighted that all focus must be on the litigant who has come for justice. The judgment should be clear, lucid and with sound reasoning. He quoted, “As you know better, you do better.” He exhorted upon the judicial officers to learn CPC and CrPC more seriously and deeply as these are the machines of law and judicial officers are the mechanics of these machines. He highlighted that one of the main causes of delay in litigation is the Judge himself because a committed judge cuts the delay.

Justice Bharti emphasised that the judges must reckon themselves as physicians as they are treating the litigating masses on the legal side. He said that application of mind is important to make any decision as we are dealing with human sufferings. He shared many real-life examples and made request to the judicial officers to regard their duty not as a mere job but as the most graced profession.

Y P Bourney, Director, J&K Judicial Academy, presented the welcome address and gave an overview of the programme. He said the administration of justice is a heavenly function entrusted to the mortals. He highlighted the challenges being faced in terms of huge pendency and backlog of cases and that society has high expectations from them. He also highlighted the importance of examining the parties at the initial stage of trial i.e. before settlement of issues for twin reasons; to zero down on the core of the dispute and explore the existence of the elements of settlement for adopting the appropriate mode.