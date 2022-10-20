‘CM’s Vigilance Medal’ rechristened

Jammu: The J&K government Thursday rechristened the ‘Chief Minister's Vigilance Medal’ as ‘Jammu and Kashmir Government Vigilance Medal’.

Besides, the National Emblem would be adopted on the award.

“It is hereby ordered that the words ‘Chief Minister's Vigilance Medal’ wherever appearing in the Government Order No 95-GAD (Vig) of 2006 dated December 29, 2006, as amended from time to time, shall henceforth be read as “Jammu and Kashmir Government Vigilance Medal.” It is further ordered that the National Emblem shall be adopted on the said award,” read an order issued by GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla.